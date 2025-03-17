William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $232,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.8 %

EG opened at $359.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.55 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $327.37 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

