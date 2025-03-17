William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 170,799 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $162,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,517,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in NICE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $54,980,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NICE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $144.61 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

