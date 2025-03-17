William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 432,397 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,397 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brink’s worth $215,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $85.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

