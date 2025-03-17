William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 54,596 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.