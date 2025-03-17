Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $11.41 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BND opened at $72.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

