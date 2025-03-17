Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $116.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.45.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

