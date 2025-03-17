Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xencor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $899.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 845,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

