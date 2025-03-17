Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after buying an additional 369,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 938,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.37 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

