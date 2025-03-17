Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $71,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $278.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

