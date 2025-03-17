Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zentek Stock Performance

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Zentek has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.34.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 16,555.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentek during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentek by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Zentek in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

