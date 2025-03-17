Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,497,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.33 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.