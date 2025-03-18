5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FEAM stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 469,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEAM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

