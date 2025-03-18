Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,836 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.