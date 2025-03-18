Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 346,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

