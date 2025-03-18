Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41,857 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $29,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after acquiring an additional 586,418 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,434,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

