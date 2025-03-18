Boston Partners Has $411.94 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Emerson Electric worth $411,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $5,939,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
