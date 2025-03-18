Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 1,427,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

