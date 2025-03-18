CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 198,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 132,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.