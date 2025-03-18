Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of V stock opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
