Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

