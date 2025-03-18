Coin98 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.81 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and $25.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,833,185 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

