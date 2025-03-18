Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 85,928 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 233.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.