Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

