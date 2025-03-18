ECN Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE ECN opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$535.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.