ECN Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
ECN Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE ECN opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$535.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
