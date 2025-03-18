Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 381,690 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

