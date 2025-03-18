Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,425 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.