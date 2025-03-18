Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

