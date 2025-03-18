Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $19,591,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $2,813,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $5,235,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.