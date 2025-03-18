Glenview Trust co Sells 411 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

