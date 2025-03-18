GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 982 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 295,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.