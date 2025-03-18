H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1,341.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

