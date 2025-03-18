Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 105,537 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.84 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

