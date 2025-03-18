Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,662 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,538 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.84 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.