Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 26,088 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 26,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $748,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,138,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,658,088.08. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,687. The company has a market cap of $382.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 48,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Recommended Stories

