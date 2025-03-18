iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ ESMV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

