iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $61.44.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

