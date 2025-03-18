Jet Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $11.53 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $135,987.94 and $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00026616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

