Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $19.02. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 1,019,420 shares.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

