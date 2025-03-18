Lars Ullrich Purchases 15,150 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MEI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 576,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,268. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 275,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 190,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

