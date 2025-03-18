Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -22.05% -15.34% -6.49% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mogo has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -61.51, indicating that its share price is 6,251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mogo and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Carbon Streaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $70.32 million 0.32 -$13.25 million ($0.47) -1.98 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 14.00 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.19

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mogo beats Carbon Streaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

