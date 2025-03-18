Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,026,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808,315 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NU worth $62,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 458.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NU by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

