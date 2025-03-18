OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OCFT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 142,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

