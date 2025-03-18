Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

PARR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $788.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 908.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 683.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.