Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Par Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %
PARR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $788.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.01.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.