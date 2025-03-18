Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.21.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Insider Activity at Parex Resources
Parex Resources Price Performance
TSE PXT opened at C$13.44 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.33 and a 52 week high of C$24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$942.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.80.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.12%.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
