Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 101.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

