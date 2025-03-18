Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 315,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

In related news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 4,740 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,366.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,484. This represents a -298.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 662.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

