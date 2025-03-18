Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 580,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Resources Connection Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 246,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,049. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is -30.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
