Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 580,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 246,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,049. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is -30.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 963,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 268,954 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 840,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 832,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 156,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

