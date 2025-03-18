Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

