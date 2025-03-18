Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

