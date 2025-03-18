RM (LON:RM) Announces Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%.

RM Price Performance

RM stock opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Tuesday. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30.

Get RM alerts:

About RM

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.