RM (LON:RM) Announces Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%.
RM Price Performance
RM stock opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Tuesday. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30.
