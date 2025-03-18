Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Upgraded to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,474,406.39. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 677.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 334,042 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

